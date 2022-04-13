Honda to introduce 30 new EVs by 2030

It seems as though Honda is lagging behind a little when it comes to announcing its plan for electrification, but the automaker has announced it'll introduce 30 new EVs by 2030.

Honda also says it still wants its cars to bring FUN (their all-caps, not ours) to its lineup and plans to deliver this through two new global sports cars.

The plan will be implemented in two stages. The first stage will be carried out from now until the end of 2025, and the second will take place in the second half of the 2020s.

In the first stage, the automaker plans to team up with General Motors to produce the Prologue electric SUV and an Acura-branded electric SUV that's yet to be announced. Currently, Honda doesn't have enough of a platform to start mass-producing EVs, as its only electric vehicle is the Honda-E.

Honda also announced it'll look at exploring a joint venture with GM to manufacture batteries. It also plans to introduce three new models in the Japanese market; a commercial-use mini-EV, a personal vehicle mini-EV and another SUV.

In the second stage of the brands plan, Honda will introduce its e:Architecture platform, which will use all-solid-state batteries. The automaker has been researching these batteries and has invested 43 billion Yen ($500 million NZD) into a demonstration production line for them.

Then, Honda will ramp up its EV production with the goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles per year by the end of the decade.

One of the automaker's goals is to keep the brand affordable. Another, that "even in the era of electrification" (its words) Honda wants its customers to have fun. There will be two new global sports cars, one called "specialty" and another, "flagship."

There will also be an electric ute. This could be a battery-powered Ridgeline, or something entirely new.

The automaker wants to be carbon neutral by 2050 and is investing 8 trillion yen ($93 billion NZD) into researching and developing its strategy. Alongside its e:Architecture battery-electric plans, Honda will also look into hydrogen and battery-swapping concepts.