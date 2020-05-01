Hoonifox: Ken Block unveils the next Mustang-based Gymkhana machine

It can be argued that Ken Block's 'Gymkhana' video series was partially responsible for bringing drifting to the mainstream audience thanks to his crazy antics and incredible vehicles.

The rally star made the transition from turbocharged Subarus to all-wheel drive Fords back in 2011 with the release of Gymkhana 3, and the cars have only gotten wilder since.

Arguably the peak of Block's Gymkhana career happened in the seventh instalment, when the all-wheel drive Mustang 'Hoonicorn' broke cover while straining at chains at shredding all four tyres.

Not one to linger on a single car for too long, Block has revealed what the next Gymkhana car will potentially look like. While it isn't as game-changing as a classic Mustang made of carbon fibre, it's pretty close.

Dubbed the 'Hoonifox', this new chariot was designed by Ash Thorpe, the same dude who has designed the new Batmobile for the next Batman movie, and is based on a fox-body Ford Mustang.

Unfortunately, the fox-body Mustang never made it down to New Zealand from new, but the 5.0-litre V8 squeezed in the boxy body quickly garnered a cult following over in America.

These days, the squared-off Mustangs are used for every sort of motorsport in the States, especially drifting, where Block would've gained inspiration for the chassis from.

Like Block's recent Gymkhana rides, the exterior of the Mustang has undergone a dramatic redesign, with the end product looking like something Bruce Wayne would be spotted in.

While no date has been put on the next Gymkhana video, Block revealed that he's hoping to shoot it in Miami, where the fox-body will feel right at home.