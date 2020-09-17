Home / News / Hot hatch wars: BMW's new 128ti is a Golf GTI rival

Hot hatch wars: BMW's new 128ti is a Golf GTI rival

By Andrew Sluys • 17/09/2020
Search Driven for BMW for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

As a brand, BMW is known for making straight-six powered, rear-wheel drive cars. But as the world has moved towards efficiency over driving dynamics, it has had to adapt. 

Unveiled as the brand's very first front-wheel drive hot hatch, the 128ti is going after Volkswagen's extremely popular Golf GTI, and BMW is convinced it has the means to do so.

Click here to view all BMW listings on DRIVEN

Like the Golf, power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 195kW. This is sent exclusively to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential.

BMW boasts that the 128ti will be around 80kg lighter than the range-topping M135i xDrive, which is mostly just down to the lack of all-wheel drive, but is a significant figure. 

Where the Golf completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds, BMW claims that this new 128ti will do it in 6.1, a slight increase over its German rival.

According to the official release, the 128ti will not just be built for speed, as BMW has put extra care into tuning the suspension and creating “extremely sporty and driver-oriented driving dynamics”.

Last used on the controversial E36 and E46 Compact models, you'll notice that the "Turismo Internazionale" suffix is also tacked onto the end of this model. 

To distance it's driving dynamics from the M135i, the 128ti's MSport suspension will offer a harsher ride, but then also make use of the same MSport brakes.

This new 128ti will be launched across Europe in November, so we can imagine that it will be making its way down to New Zealand some time next year.

By Andrew Sluys • 17/09/2020

Tags

BMW
For Sale on Driven

More like this
BMW 528i TOURING+LOW KS+GRD 4.5+REV CAM BMW 528i TOURING+LOW KS+GRD 4.5+REV CAM
BMW 528i TOURING+LOW KS+GRD 4.5+REV CAM

$21,450

BMW X5 XDrive 35D Dynamic Sport BMW X5 XDrive 35D Dynamic Sport
BMW X5 XDrive 35D Dynamic Sport

$40,995

BMW X3 Xdrive3.0 Diesel / M Sport / NZ New / Leather BMW X3 Xdrive3.0 Diesel / M Sport / NZ New / Leather
BMW X3 Xdrive3.0 Diesel / M Sport / NZ New / Leather

$27,790

BMW 320i BMW 320i
BMW 320i

$11,990

We Recommend