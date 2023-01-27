Hot Hyundais at The Bend: what's an N Festival again?

A yearly celebration of Hyundai and N, the N Festival has become one of the region’s best motoring events, and represents a growing band of Hyundai performance car enthusiasts, in the ilk of broadly passion events by AMG, BMW M, Toyota GR and Honda Type R.

Held across two days, The Bend motorsport facility, just over an hour east of Adelaide, was 2022’s host venue. With fun and family activities, including N Man (Stig who…?) from pedal go-karts to a show & shine, skid-pan motorkhana, garage displays, tech talks, merchandise, giveaways and food trucks, a road drive and track programme, meals, guests included Hyundai racing drivers such as TCR driver Josh Buchan and rally driver Brendan Reeves.

VIPs from overseas this year included Albert Biermann (former President and Head of R&D) and Till Wartenberg, VP N Brand Management & Motorsport. Though the highest profile guest was the RN22e that was punting laps in throughout the day.

With the Trackschool driver training team on hand to provide professional driver tuition and safety, the scale of the event meant that two tracks were running in the morning sessions, while the full track was opened up in the afternoon, to experience the world’s second longest permanent racetrack, behind the Nurburgring Nordeschleife.

Along with meals and get-togethers with a Hyundai trivia night, it’s an event not to be missed by any N owner. Sydney is scheduled for this year, while we can watch out for Hyundai NZ’s plans for a similar event later in 2023.