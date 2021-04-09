Hot Kona N gets 206kW and 'Grin Shift' transmission - rest of the Kiwi range gets a spruce-up too

Hyundai has released further details of its first-ever performance SUV, the Kona N.

As expected, the 2.0-litre turbo in the new model will pump out 206kW - a snip more than the i30 N hatch and fastback models currently available in New Zealand.

But the most eagerly awaited feature of the Kona N is its Hyundai-developed eight-speed wet-type Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), opening up the N brand to a much broader audience than the i30 N, which was launched in manual-only. The extra power and DCT is also coming for the hatch/fastback this year.

As opposed to a dry-type gearbox, the wet-type DCT uses two electrical oil pumps to reduce the amount of friction between the moving parts and for a better cooling of the clutch, allowing a higher amount of torque to transfer through the gearbox.

The N DCT features several modes: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift and N Track Sense Shift.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent of throttle, mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. Hyundai is promising the all-important "bang sound" during shifts, coming from the partial cylinder cut of the exhaust.

N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds, Porsche style. To activate, the driver pushes a dedicated button on the steering wheel, and a countdown begins on the cluster showing the remaining seconds for this function. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again.

N Track Sense Shift (NTS) optimises adaptive shift for racetrack driving, helping the driver to focus more on the steering. It recognises when the conditions are optimal for dynamic driving on a racetrack and activates automatically.

The DCT can also be operated in full manual mode, with the selected gear held even at the redline.

The N features are in addition to five different drive modes of the N Grin Control System: Normal, Eco, Sport, N and Custom.

Launch timing for the Kona N and i30 N DCT in New Zealand is yet to be finalised. But the rest of the Kona range has been spruced up in the meantime.

There's a teeny taste of the full-blown N to come, with a new N-Line model for the mainstream range. No raging engine or eight-speed transmission unfortunately, but the Kona N-Line does comes with a unique fascia, body colour claddings and large rear spoiler. It rides on "diamond-cut" alloy wheels.

The Kona range has gained a revamped interior with minor improvements to rear-seat legroom and bootspace. New to this model is the option of a 10.25-inch digital cluster and same-size touchscreen multimedia system.

The 2.0-litre (for front-drive models) and 1.6-litre turbo (AWD) engines continue.

Pricing starts from $34,990 for the entry 2.0 to $49,990 for the 1.6 turbo N Line AWD. Details of the new Kona Electric will follow.