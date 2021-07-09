Hot Wheels revealed as New Zealand's favourite toy of the decade

The Warehouse has revealed its most popular toy of the decade, with the Hot Wheels basic toy car taking out top spot.

Lonnica van Engelen, lead toy buyer at The Warehouse, said the continued success of the Hot Wheels basic toy car came down to its play value and timeless appeal.

"The Hot Wheels car may be a simple toy, but it's a fabulous one. Despite plenty of disruption in the toy industry over the years, Hot Wheels has become a classic that continues to appeal to generations of kids and collectors alike."

So popular, the Hot Wheels car has claimed top spot of toys every year since 2001.

LEGO, BeyBlades, Barbie Fashionista, the Vortex Mega Howler, Monopoly and Bunch o Balloons (made by Kiwi toy company Zuru) all featured in the top ten.

Van Engelen noted that while toys is often a category dominated by the 'next cool thing', many from the top ten list are classics.

"What I've noticed particularly in the past year is the resurgence of family games, as people spend more time together at home. Staple board games like Monopoly have continued to be a popular choice but have taken on new iterations over the years."

The top ten:

1. Hot Wheels basic car

2. BeyBlades

3. Zuru Bunch o Ballons

4. LEGO Minifigures

5. The Trash Pack

6. Hot Wheels Gift Pack

7. Monopoly Here and Now

8. Pillow Pets

9. NERF Vortex Mega Howler

10. Barbie Fashionista

