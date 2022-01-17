Hot Wheels Unleashed competition could see your design sold globally on real die-cast model

The Hot Wheels Unleashed Design Battle is taking place and if you win, your design will featured on a Hot Wheels Rodger Dodger die-cast model and sold across the world.

The competition has been launched on the toy's video game and to beat the competition, you'll need to create the most attractive and impressive paint job using the livery editor within the game.

The design is for the Rodger Dodger model and will be judged by a panel of Mattel’s world-class designers, including Ted Wu, VP and global head of vehicle design, Bryan Benedict, director of product design, Dmitriy Shakhmatov, manager of product design, and Jerry Thienprasiddhi, the company’s principal graphic designer.

Mattel has got a few digital artists on board to provide a little inspiration too, using the livery editor in the video game to design a pair of pop-art liveries for the car.

Van Orton Design (responsible for the above) is known for its work re-imagining pop culture brands and icons with colour and geometric design. The brand is run by twins from Italy, and they've previously worked with Mercedes, BMW, and Nissan.

Oskunk (responsible for the below) is a French pop artist, who uses graffiti as inspiration. His art is well known to the gaming community already.

The contest is running until February 14th, with the winner being selected on February 28th. It's free to enter, and you can check out more info on the Hot Wheels Unleashed website.