How about a car that changes colour at the touch of a button?

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) isn't far away, and it has automakers making all sorts of plans to reveal at the event in Las Vegas.

BMW will not only be showcasing its new electric SUV, the iX M60, but it's expected to reveal some seriously cool new tech: colour-changing paint.

But all we know so far, is that "on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior colour of a vehicle with the touch of a button," says BMW.

So, we don't know how many colour options there'll be, what car it'll be displayed on, or any other details. But what we do know, is that a car will have a feature which allows the paint to change colours on command.

It would make sense that the tech would be showcased on the high-performance iX M60 which is being revealed at the same show.

The iX M60 is expected to maintain the same 111.5-kWh battery pack and dual motors as the 2022 iX xDrive50, though it will likely have considerably more power.

We'll have to wait until CES to find out more, but this is certainly an exciting tech initiative.