How about a classic Land Rover Defender powered by Tesla?

There's something special about a classic car being given new life.

Classic Land Rover restomods are nothing new, typically given new modern features and prolific V8 power. But you won't find a V8 engine under the bonnet of this stunning restomod as it's completely electric.

It's the doing of Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design and the company has created not one, but two completely electric Land Rover Defenders: Project Britton and Project Morpheus.

Both vehicles are powered by a 100 kWh battery pack and a single Tesla electric motor that produces 335kW. The power is sent to all four wheels and both vehicles feature an upgraded air-ride suspension with BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. It goes 0-100kmh in 5 seconds, but a gentler power application delivers a claimed range of 355km.

We don't have images of Project Morpheus, but the vehicle is a bit more rugged with upgraded axles and limited-slip differentials.

Project Britton, on the other hand, is painted a shade of Cool Khaki Grey, giving off a blue hue to the exterior. It uses stock brakes and axles and inside has black and beige shades of leather and cloth accented by wood trim that includes Teak in the cargo area for flooring and a rear bench.

"At the end of the day, we’re doing this with deep love of older Defenders and a passion to keep them on the road by modifying them to fit into our client’s lives," says E.C.D. Co-Founder Elliot Humble.

"Whether it takes figuring out how to engineer an electric engine into a restored Defender or colour-matching the paint to match a favourite shirt, our world-class team can breathe life to our clients’ wildest dreams."