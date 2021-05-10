How many cars has the 'Fast and Furious' franchise destroyed so far?

As far as car-related movies go, the modern Fast and Furious franchise has seemingly missed the mark for the last decade, with Tokyo Drift being the last true automotive flick.

Despite this, the franchise has steamed ahead with its multi-million-dollar productions, and we lap them up because they're that much of a spectacle to behold.

Given that these modern movies are largely action-based, plenty of cars get destroyed each time — but just how many exactly? Thanks to the power of someone else's maths, we now know.

In most cases, the cars that are destroyed are just tube-chassis shells, hacked together with cheap look-good parts, and a salvaged V8 engine to give it the required grunt.

When it comes to things like Dom's iconic Dodge Charger that was wrecked at the end of the first movie, it was a real deal, and the wreck ended up selling for over $100,000 after filming finished.

Along the same lines, five genuine Nissan Skyline R34 GT-Rs were destroyed during the production of the second movie, but when it came time to film the fourth, standard GT-T models were dressed up to keep costs down.

But how many cars have been wrecked in total? Thanks to some research from British insurance firm Insure the Gap, we've got an estimate:

The Fast and the Furious: 78 cars



2 Fast 2 Furious: 130 cars



The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift: 249 cars



Fast & Furious: 190 Cars



Fast Five: 260 cars



Fast & Furious 6: 350 cars



Furious 7: 230 cars

This makes for a total of 1,487 wrecked vehicles, and if this behind-the-scene trailer for Fast 9 is anything to go by, we can imagine that this figure is going to get dangerously close to 2,000 before the end of the year.