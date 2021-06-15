How many of New Zealand's best-selling cars qualify for rebates?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past couple of days, you'll probably be aware of the government's new Clean Car 'feebate' programme, which looks to reward buying 'clean' cars.

While the rebate system is set to kick off from July 1 for EVs and PHEVs exclusively, the full programme starts in 2022, which uses a car's C02 emissions to work out whether a rebate is in order, or a fee needs to be paid.

As you can see here, anything that emits less than 146 grams of C02 per kilometre will qualify for a rebate (electric cars included), there's a 'Zero band' which falls between 146 and 192 where neither a rebate or fee is issued, and anything above this mark will incur a fee.

With this in mind, we are just looking at the top-selling passenger vehicles in New Zealand year-to-date, and working out whether they will incur a penalty, or get a rebate.

It's worth noting that both NEDC and WLTP emission figures are being thrown around in the wake of the Clean Car announcement, and only the rebates from July 1st have been confirmed.

Fees based on emission ratings are still yet to be confirmed, and this is only what we've seen from the government so far.

Mitsubishi Outlander (PHEV)

Things get a little more complicated here, as the Outlander is offered with a petrol, engine, a diesel engine, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

In standard form, the petrol-only Outlander will achieve an emissions figure of 183 with its 2.0-litre engine, meaning that it falls into the 'Zero Band', so no money will change hands.

With the 2.4-litre diesel engine, it will achieve a figure of 162, meaning that it also falls into the 'Zero Band'.

In PHEV form, the Outlander is extremely economical, and achieves a figure of just 45 grams of C02 per kilometre. This means that it's eligible for a rebate of $5750 from July 1st.

This figure may change when the flat rate rebates move the emissions scale in January 2022, but we'll have to see.

Toyota RAV4

Like the Outlander, Toyota's RAV4 is available in both petrol-only and hybrid forms, so falls into two bands.

The incredibly popular RAV4 Hybrid is eligible for a rebate of $2340 with a figure of 122. With the 2.0-litre petrol engine, it sits at 160 grams, meaning it also falls into the 'Zero Band'.

Mitsubishi ASX

Despite the ASX's size, it's not the most economical little SUV, and only achieves a C02 figure of 195. This means that it falls into the fee zone, and buyers will be hit with a $540 bill upon purchase.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda's extremely popular mid-sized SUV pumps out 182 grams of C02, meaning that like the petrol-only Outlander and RAV4 models, it falls into the 'Zero Band'.

9. Suzuki Swift

It shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that the Swift manages to avoid all fees, and falls into the rebate zone with its figure of 122.

From 2022, Swift buyers will be rewarded with a rebate of $2340.

10. Kia Stonic

Kia's newest little SUV falls into the 'Zero Band' with its figure of 154 grams of C02, meaning that no fee will be paid and no rebate will be issued.

Use this information as you please, but if you're thinking of buying a vehicle with emissions over the 192 mark, it might be worth getting in before fees come in on the 1st of January next year.

If you're looking at getting into a low emissions vehicle, doing the opposite might be the most cost-effective bet.

When it comes to EVs and PHEVs, buying after July 1st means that you can make the most of the upcoming rebates.