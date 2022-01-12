How many people purchased a Rolls-Royce last year?

Rolls-Royce had a record year for sales in 2021, selling a whopping 5,586 vehicles worldwide.

This is the highest number the British automakers have seen in it's 117 year history, making a 49% increase in sales compared to 2020.

The company didn't reveal too many specific details, but said the most popular models were the Cullinan and the new generation Ghost. There were all-time record sales in most regions around the world including major markets in China, North America, and Asia-Pacific, with orders for new vehicles extending into the third quarter of 2022.

To put this into perspective, the Mitsubishi ASX, which was NZ's 5th top seller for 2021, sold 5,036 vehicles in New Zealand last year.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, admitted that 2021 was “a phenomenal year” for the company, congratulating the team for their effort. He added that part of the reason for the spike in sales was the first full year of availability for the new-generation Ghost. 2021 also saw the launch of the Black Badge Ghost, and an increased demand for bespoke personalisation.

The company also announced its first fully electric model, the Spectre, which is scheduled for a 2023 debut.