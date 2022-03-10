How much would you pay for a brand new Ferrari SF90 that's written off?

While Ferrari's new SF90 Stradale PHEV is the most powerful road car ever produced by the Italian marque, the electric all-wheel drive system should mean that accidents are more easily avoided.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for one owner over in America, who managed to write off their million-dollar hybrid super with just under 300km on the clock.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

Appearing for sale on IAAI, no details of what caused the crash have been revealed, but we can imagine that it was a pretty hefty hit judging by the damage to the front of the car.

While the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 in the rear of the car looks to be in working order, the same can't be said for the high-voltage electrical system located above the front axle.

The system looks to have been shunted back towards the windscreen, and the car's front bumper is missing completely. All the cooling componentry at the front also looks to be destroyed.

READ MORE: Ferrari SF90 Spider review: space race

Despite the airbags deploying and the windscreen shattering, the interior looking to be in half decent condition, and the uber-expensive carbon bucket seats seem fine.

The listing doesn't state as to whether the car is running or not, but we can imagine you'd want to hook up a radiator or two before trying to turn the engine on.

As to what this car will sell for is anyone's guess, but considering that the SF90 is a million-dollar car from the factory in New Zealand, it'll probably be in the high six-figure range.