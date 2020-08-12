How New Zealand's car industry is keeping moving during lockdown

Now that New Zealand has re-entered lockdown status, businesses have had to revert to the contactless servicing plans that were put in place around Alert Level 2 and 3 earlier this year.

Our automotive industry wasted no time following Jacinda Ardern's announcement last night in providing information around how dealerships and service centres are planning to operate in the coming days/weeks.

It was unclear as to whether vehicle testing stations would remain operation in Auckland thanks to the ban on all face-to-face business, but it seems that AA has the facilities to keep its sites operational.

“We’ve closed the reception areas at our Auckland AA Auto Centres and implemented contactless vehicle drop off and pick up,” AA Motoring Services General Manager Jonathan Sergel says.



“That’s the biggest change our Auckland customers should notice. Outside of Auckland, our Auto Centre reception areas are remaining open for now, as we can ensure our team members and customers have 1 metre physical distancing in them, as required at Level 2.”

Dealerships look to be following a similar model, with most of the main automotive brands in New Zealand revealing how they plan to do business in both Level 2 and Level 3 regions.

Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, and Renault have revealed that most Auckland dealerships will stay operational under a contactless principle, with sales and servicing still happening by appointment.

As for the rest of New Zealand, dealerships have put social distancing and sanitisation practices in place, but will remain business as usual for the most part.