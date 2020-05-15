How Tesla's new battery could change electric vehicles forever

Since breaking into the mass-produced electric vehicle scene back in 2012 with the Model S, Tesla has changed the way that the world perceives battery-powered cars for the better.

In theory, electric vehicles seem better than their internal combustion counterparts in every way. But in reality, the lifespan of modern batteries seems to be the only thing holding EVs back from being realistically competitive with traditional vehicles.

According to a recent report, an upcoming “low-cost, long-life” battery is set to be installed in China's Model 3s later on this year. This battery is reportedly able to last over one million miles, or 1,609,344 km.

While this battery is set for an exclusive China launch in the near future, it sounds like the rest of the world will have to wait a little longer to receive this game-changing technology.

Despite this, improved versions of existing batteries with higher energy densities, greater storage capacities, and lower costs are expected to be rolled out in North American markets reasonably soon.

In standard Elon Musk fashion, details of this new battery are expected to be revealed at a Battery Day event later this month. Plans for the companies new terafactories that are bigger than the current gigafactories are also expected then.

This report stated that Tesla's long term “goal is to achieve the status of a power company.” While this may sound a little bizarre, the end goal is to be a moving power factory that stores energy in the car's batteries, then moves it back into the grid with directional charging.