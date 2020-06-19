How the Ford Mustang now trumps Tesla on self-driving

A new “Co-Pilot360” driver-assistance system developed by Ford for the Mustang Mach-E EV-SUV looks set to show Tesla a thing or three about autonomous driving.

From the second half of next year, the Mach-E will be available with Co-Pilot360, which is an augmented version of the Level 2 driver-assistance technology we see on many cars today. It will also be rolled out for other Ford models.

A typical Level 2 system can regulate speed, keep your vehicle the right distance from the car in front and steer between lane markings; some can even steer by following the car ahead. They can recognise obstacles and brake autonomously.

But the key difference with the Ford product is that Mach-E drivers will be legally allowed to take their hands off the wheel on about 160,000km of approved highways in the US, because the Ford system combines the usual sensors with driver-monitoring cameras to make sure the human “pilot” is always available to take over in an emergency.

That’s something even Tesla can’t offer right now, despite the company’s reputation for advanced automated-drive technology. The Level 2 assistance technology fitted to the Model 3, Model S and Model X all still require the driver to keep hands on the wheel. At least in a legal sense.

Ford isn’t first with this technology. Rival General Motors already offers Super Cruise on selected Cadillac models, which works in the same way: the system can identify when the road is suitable and the driver has eyes forward, before giving a signal on the dashboard that’s okay to activate the system and remove hands from the steering wheel.

But Ford’s Mach-E option brings this cutting-edge technology down into a more mainstream package and price point.

We’re still a long way off having the right infrastructure for legal hands-free driving in New Zealand, although Level 2 automated features are now commonplace even in budget cars, and driver facial monitoring has started making an appearance: Subaru and BMW are among the brands that currently have it.

