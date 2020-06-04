How the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter becomes a house, dental studio, bank or ambulance

An icon of the light commercial world is having a big birthday this year: the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van is turning 25.

Now in its third generation and sold in over 130 countries, the Sprinter has long been regarded as a leader in technology and safety in its segment: it was an early adopter of anti-lock braking among vans and four-wheel disc brakes were standard from the start.

But the real test of light commercials is not just what they can do for you; it’s also what you can do with them.

A New Zealand company called Action Manufacturing has been creating special versions of the Sprinter for almost half its life – almost 7000 customisations.

Even if you’ve never heard of Action, you’ll know its work: motorhomes (Action was formed after a merger between Kea and Tourism Holdings Limited) and especially NZ’s iconic St John’s ambulances.

Action started really customising the Sprinter in 2009, when it created a bespoke mobile dental unit. That was the first major product from its newly formed specialised vehicle division.

The relationship between Mercedes-Benz and St John’s goes back to the early 2000s. Action has been building custom Sprinter-based ambulances since 2011 and is now into its fourth generation, which has moved from a box-body design to a medium-wheelbase high-roof van based on the latest VS30 Sprinter.

Action says it worked closely with front-line officers to refine the handling, weight and equipment distribution, as well as improving the patient experience through lighting and road-noise reduction.

Other intriguing bespoke projects include a mobile bank for BNZ and a courier Sprinter that moves from mere van to “optimised parcel delivery vehicle”.

The mobile bank is a prototype also based on the new VS30, but on a cab-chassis.

It includes most things you’d expect from an office: air conditioning, hot running water, bathroom facilities, audio-video solutions – but also the heavy duty secure wireless connectivity demanded by a bank.

The parcel delivery vehicle aims to take the courier concept beyond storage to a complete working space.

The FWD Sprinter allows a low floor height and keeps overall dimensions down so the vehicle can drive into as many locations as possible.

It also features a walk-through cab and side-entry door, so couriers don’t have to exit onto the road when unloading.

The side door is operated by touch-activated lock, allowing drivers to activate it even when they have hands full of parcels. The shelving is adjustable for height and can be folded away to provide space for larger items.