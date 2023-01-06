How this car promises to make petrol – and batteries – history

This compact sports car promises to fix problems preventing some drivers from considering electric cars. It has 2000 kilometres of claimed range, can be recharged in moments, and does not have a huge battery packed with precious metals that need to be mined from the earth.

In fact, it doesn’t have a battery at all.

Built by nanoFlowcell (NFC) to demonstrate its water-based biofuel, the Quantino TwentyFive shapes up as an intriguing alternative to battery or hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars.

NFC boldly claims it is “no less than the best electric sports car ever”, promising its car will go “better, faster, further” than the competition.

Powered by four 60kW electric motors, the little roadster can reach 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Energy for the motors is stored in twin 125-litre liquid fuel tanks.

The huge tanks are filled with NFC’s bi-ION fluid, a type of biofuel that starts as seawater or waste water. NFC says the water is used to transport “suspended nano-structured bi-ION molecules” that create an electric current when passed across a semipermeable membrane.

The process is similar to the electrolysis within a hydrogen fuel cell, but has a few important advantages. While hydrogen cars require extremely flammable gas to be compressed to more than 10,000psi (700 bar), NFC’s biofuel does not need to be pressurised, and will not combust.

That means it might work with existing refuelling pumps and tanks.

The tech promises to deliver faster charging times than battery-powered machines, though bi-ION fuelling infrastructure does not currently exist.

NFC says the water in the car’s tanks is filtered before leaving the car as vapour.

Maintenance is minimal compared with regular cars – an electrolyte filter must be replaced every 10,000 kilometres – but the system places more wear and tear on braking hardware than conventional electric cars, as it does not rely on regenerative charging to slow the vehicle.

The Quantino TwentyFive is not ready for sale yet – and may never be offered to the public. But it does show that there are green car possibilities beyond what you can find in today’s showrooms.