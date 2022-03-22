How truckin’ good: GMSV launches Chevrolet Silverado range in NZ

February 2020 was when General Motors announced that it would be discontinuing the iconic Australian brand. Around ten months later, General Motors Special Vechicles (or GMSV) rose from the ashes of Holden and has since established itself in both New Zealand and Australia.

Like the rest of the automotive industry, GMSV was hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions and production delays, but in 2022, it proudly boasts a local line-up consisting of the new right-hand drive Corvette, and three Silverado pick-up trucks.

Just recently, all three Silverado models were pulled out for the local launch event, and above all else, it’s clear that GMSV doesn’t do things by halves.

Starting the Silverado range in New Zealand at $119,990 is the LT Trail Boss. This model is based on the 1500, and features a bunch of off-road parts to help it get off the beaten track. Powered by a 6.2-litre petrol V8, this off-road truck makes 313kW and 624Nm, which is sent to a ten-speed automatic transmission. In terms of off-road gear, it gets extra ground clearance, underbody protection, and an off-road wheel and tyre package.

Moving up the range gets you into the LTZ Premium which starts at $130,990. This model features exactly the same drivetrain as the Trail Boss, but swaps out the off-road gear for premium tech. The most obvious difference with this model is all the chrome that replaces the blacked-out pieces on the Trail Boss. Moving to the inside, it gets a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If diesel is more your thing, the Silverado HD might be a better fit at $159,990. Tipping the scales at 3.7-tonnes and standing at over two-metres high, it’s certainly the “big rig” of GMSV’s line-up. It’s powered by a Duramax 6.6-litre turbo diesel V8 that makes 332kW and a ginormous 1234Nm.

As you’d expect, towing is the name of the Silverado’s game, and the ratings are impressive. As standard (with a 70mm tow ball) the Trail Boss is rated to 4.2-tonne, and the LTZ Premium to 4.5-tonne. Though the HD is only rated to 4.5-tonne with the same tow ball, the one featured at the local launch was fitted with a specialized hitch, and was able to tow up to 6.7-tonne.

One of the coolest features across the LTZ Premium and the HD is the ‘Trailer Camera’ that makes it far easier to haul big loads. This camera system can be positioned at the rear of the trailer to “see-through” the trailer to traffic behind, or is able to be fitted inside the trailer to monitor the load. Once fitted in place, the feed can be monitored through the infotainment screen.

It’s also worth noting that with its NB1 rating, the Silverado HD qualifies as a heavy vehicle, and therefore needs a Certificate of Fitness (COF) every year as opposed to a Warrant of Fitness (WOF) like regular passenger vehicles.

According to Matthew Taylor, the General Manager of GMSV New Zealand, these big American trucks have received a lot of interest as of late.

“Our GMSV Dealer partners have reported strong and sustained interest across the Chevrolet Silverado range,” said Mr Taylor.

“The most recently launched model, the Heavy Duty, quite literally commands attention thanks to its sheer size and imposing appearance, while the LT Trail Boss is winning fans with its near 2-inch lift and mud-terrain tyres for off-road enthusiasts.

“However, our most popular model by quite some stretch, is the Silverado LTZ Premium.”