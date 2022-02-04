How you can race around the Australian Grand Prix circuit

Formula 1 fans will have a chance to drive their own cars at speed around Albert Park this year.

Normally restricted to Grand Prix stars, the Australian Grand Prix venue will be opened to small numbers of car enthusiasts ready to pay for a taste of F1.

The track day hosted by Driving Solutions on Wednesday April 6 will represent the first time car lovers will be able to bring a car of their choice to the track for high-speed laps.

The circuit has previously hosted a handful of private events restricted to loyal customers for brands such as Porsche, Mercedes and Renault.

But this year’s event will be the first time car lovers can live out their Grand Prix dreams in their own machine.

It will also give members a public a chance to sample changes to the circuit before pro racers tackle the track across the Grand Prix weekend.

Driving Solutions director James Stewart said the event will be the first time many car lovers will be able to experience the Grand Prix “from the other side of the fence”.

“This is the Formula 1 track that’s never been open to the public,” he said.

“To get an exclusive opportunity to drive your car in a controlled environment that’s normally exclusive to the likes of Daniel Ricciardo or Sebastian Vettel – that’s never happened before.”

Drivers must have a road-registered car and plenty of track day experience.

Experienced instructors will be on hand to coach amateur drivers on the finer points of racing at the circuit.

Full details for the event have not been made public, though it’s unlikely to be a cheap exercise.

Porsche previously charged customers $3450 for about a dozen laps of the track.

