Hummer's very first electric truck sells for a hefty $3.5 million at auction

If you had asked anyone a few years ago about which GM brand would be one of the first to build a dedicated electric vehicle, it's likely that Hummer wouldn't be the first guess.

Not only is Hummer building the first electric pick-up truck to come from the American automotive giant, but it's also the world's first supertruck, capable of mind-blowing performance.

Over the weekend, the very first Hummer EV rolled up to the auction block at the Barrett Jackson House, where it managed to sell for an impressive $3.5 million.

So not only does this mean that it's the world's first electric supertruck to be sold in public, but it's also the most expensive to date. It'll be interesting to see what the first Tesla Cybertruck will fetch if it ever becomes a reality.

The Hummer EV itself is quite a freak of nature, weighing in at over three tonnes, but being capable of a 0-100km/h time of just 3.5 seconds. For context, this is just as fast as the quickest Tesla Model 3 that you can buy.

746kW and 15,592Nm of torque are the raw figures that give it this incredible performance, and allow it to be used as a fully-functional workhorse as well as a performance truck.

While this '001' VIN truck sold for a seven-figure price, the remainder of the 1st Edition trucks ended up selling out in less than an hour for around $140,000 each.