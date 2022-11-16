Hundai, Wolksvagen or Telsa? The most misspelt car brands revealed

Hyundai is the most commonly misspelt car brand, with 2,249,400 incorrect global searches a month on average.

That’s according to the latest study by Confused.com (Q1 2022), which analysed global search data monitoring the frequency of incorrect spellings for every brand and model selected for the research.

Hyundai is most misinterpreted as ‘Hundai’ with 799,000 searches a month. Other frequent mistakes are ‘Hyndai,’ (454,000) ‘Hyundia’ (202,000) and ‘Huyndai’ (182,000).

In comparison, Kia, which is Hyundai’s closest competitor in the South Korean vehicle market, ties for the bottom position on the list. They record less than 1,000 global misspellings a month.

Germany’s Volkswagen is second, amassing 1,156,700 misspellings a month worldwide. ‘Wolksvagen’ is the prevailing misspelling, as 309,000 monthly searches for this error occur worldwide. ‘Volkswagon,’ (306,000) ‘Wolsvagen’ (142,000) and ‘Volkwagen’ (104,000) are also common blunders.

Porsche ranks third with 1,011,000 misspellings a month, a 12.6% decrease from Volkswagen in second place. ‘Porche’ is the most frequent mistake being made at 735,000 searches a month. Many searchers also misspell it as ‘Porshe,’ (244,000) ‘Porsh’ (11,000) or ‘Porsch’ (9,300).

Tesla -the most searched car brand on the list (11,000,000 a month) - places sixth overall when it comes to misspellings.

Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer is misspelt 539,000 times a month, most commonly as ‘Telsa,’ which generates 471,000 of these searches. ‘Tesl,’ ‘Teala’ and ‘Testla’ are other popular misinterpretations of the brand’s spelling.

When it comes to car models, Range Rover is the most frequently misspelt, Confused.com can reveal.

With mistakes including ‘Rang Rover,’ ‘Range River’ and ‘Range Rove,’ the model generates 202,600 incorrect global searches a month. This is 69% more than Land Rover’s misspellings, making it the only model more commonly misspelt than the brand it’s manufactured under.

Hyundai Tucson takes second place with 102,100 monthly car model misspellings - 49.6% less than the Range Rover. Meanwhile, the Porsche Cayenne comes third with 92,100 monthly misspellings.