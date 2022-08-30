Hundreds of vehicles reported for street racing in Waikato

Up to 200 reports were made to police over the weekend about street racing and anti-social road user behaviour in Waikato.

A police spokesperson said police attended several areas, including Airport Rd, which has become a popular place for street racers.

Other road users have reported scary incidents, one in which up to 300 cars at a time suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and began to perform burn-outs and skids.

In other frightening instances, concerned drivers in the area have also reported other cars driving towards them on median strips and crossing the centre line.

The police spokesperson said police prioritise attendance at calls for service by the risk to life and/or property.

"The best thing members of the public can do is provide police with as much information as possible, at the time, so we are in the best position to respond.

"We acknowledge that anti-social road user behaviour is distressing to people, and urge them to keep themselves safe while providing police with as much information as possible to assist us."

They also said that if police are not in a position to issue infringement notices or speak to individuals at the time, they can follow up with investigations later.

"It is not uncommon for drivers of these vehicles to receive a knock at the door in subsequent days and be issued with an infringement notice," the police spokesperson said.

- NZ Herald