Huracan Sterrato in the snow: Lamborghini puts on a show at ski resort

The primary purpose of most Lamborghini models is to show off; nothing wrong with that. Which brings us to the Italian maker's latest promo piece for the Huracan Sterrato: carefully orchestrated and beautifully filmed skids in a ski resort.

The excuse this time is to show off the all-terrain Sterrato's modified Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics System (LDVI), which specially calibrated Strada and Sport settings for the road, but also a new Rally option optimised for dirt and loose surfaces.

Sterrato has wider tracks and increased ride height, with Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres adapted for the model and rated for its top speed of 260 km/h.

There's an aluminium front underbody, reinforced sills and rear diffuser, and extra wheel-arch protection.

There are many different kinds of showing off, of course. Future owners of the Huracán Sterrato can choose from 350 external colours and more than 60 interior leather and Alcantara options, through the Lamborghini Ad Personam personalisation programme.

The Sterrato’s 5.2-litre V10 delivers 449kW/560Nm, with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Production of the 1499 run of Huracán Sterratos starts in Italy this month.