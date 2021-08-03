Hydrogen-powered Ford Ranger revealed by Australian brand

While hybrid and pure-electric utes have been in the spotlight recently due to the push for low emission utes, hydrogen power is something that is yet to be discussed in the segment.

We've seen brands like Hyundai explore hydrogen power in their long-haul trucks, but an Australian brand by the name of H2X Global looks to bring hydrogen power to the light commercial segment.

Dubbed the Warrego, this creation is based on a Ford Ranger, but swaps out the diesel powertrain for a fuel cell and electric motor to haul heavy loads.

According to H2X Global, this project started out as an internal engineering development, but then decided to take it to market after both local and international parties expressed interest in it.

The complex fuel cell powertrain reportedly makes around 70kW, and the Warrego can be had in both 4X2 and 4X4 configurations. It can also be had with either a single cab or double cab.

“This converted pick-up gives us the chance to do some testing, but also gives us a great chance to put it in the hands of our partners and then be able to have running vehicles on the roads they will be operated,” H2X Global chief executive Brendan Norman told Car Sales.

“They will take two to five vehicles each… and that will enable us to gain real running data.”

Right now, it has been reported that the Warrego is undergoing testing in Europe. Official conversions are set to start in Australia from September, with demonstrations starting in November.

Alongside this ute, H2X Global also plans on building a hydrogen-powered light van/taxi that will be called the Darling. We can expect to see this marketed in Europe where vans are more popular than utes.