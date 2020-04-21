Hyundai and Isuzu first to confirm NZ reopening under Alert Level 3

Following yesterday's government announcement confirming that New Zealand would be shifting from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm next Monday, April 27, Hyundai and Isuzu have confirmed plans to partially reopen.

The two distributors confirmed that, while the doors to their dealerships will not be open to the public, there will be 'contactless' and click-and-collect options for customers interested in servicing, test drives, or more.

Both firms are offering contactless test-drives to customers. Those interested in test drives will be briefed over video call first about the respective vehicle's features, before either picking up the vehicle from their local dealership or having the vehicle delivered to their home.

Hyundai and Isuzu are also both offering servicing. As with the test drives, appointment over the phone is recommended.

"While at Alert Level 3, the safety and well-being of our customers, staff, and community remains our highest priority. We are following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and have implemented stringent measures to ensure everyone stays safe," said both firms in their similar respective newsletters.

As part of these plans, Hyundai NZ and Isuzu NZ will also be ramping up their cleaning and sanitisation standards to prevent potential spread.

This includes extra usage of disinfectant on all dealership touch points (including phones, the service centre, and present vehicles), disinfecting all touch points in the vehicles of customers before return, and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) throughout.

The PPE measures include gloves and covers for the steering wheel, gear lever, and seat covers. Cleaning logs will be kept for all vehicles that are test driven or serviced. Staff members at Hyundai and Isuzu dealerships and service centres will maintain social distancing, and high sanitisation standards.

"As a 100% New Zealand owned company, we are local, so like you, our business and our people are feeling the impact," said both statements. "It’s times like these that we all need to work together and support each other, like Kiwis do when times get tough. We look forward to being able to help you with your vehicle requirements."

