Hyundai denies claims it will stop production of combustion engines

Over the holidays, it was reported by a couple of Korean news outlets that Hyundai will be stopping it's production of internal combustion engines (ICE).

However, Hyundai has confirmed that these reports are in fact false, and that the automakers will be continuing to produce petrol and diesel engines for the foreseeable future.

A representative from Hyundai says "Hyundai Motor Group can confirm that it is not halting the development of its engines following recent media speculation."

"The Group is dedicated to providing a strong portfolio of powertrains to global customers, which includes a combination of highly efficient engines and zero-emissions electric motors."

This confirmation doesn't come as a surprise, though, as it was in just September 2021 that Hyundai confirmed it will become a fully electric brand in Europe no sooner than 2035.

It's no secret that most automakers are announcing they'll become fully electric brands some time in the future, but Hyundai still has a wee while to go before putting it's combustion engines to bed.