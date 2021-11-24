Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson will feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home movie

Hyundai has announced that both the Ioniq 5 and Tucson EV cars will feature in the latest Spider-Man film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

The movie is set to start in NZ cinemas on December 16th, and will be the Hollywood debut for both cars.

The Ioniq 5, however, will also be appearing in the latest TV ad alongside Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, and his best friend Ned Leeds portrayed by Jacob Batalon. The 90-second commercial called “Only Way Home” was directed by Jon Watts, the director of the latest Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man makes his way to New York, making use of the Ioniq 5’s 480 km range.

Fans of both Spider-Man and Hyundai will be able to grab themselves a special edition poster of the film featuring the electric model, as well as a series of wallpapers.

The Tuscon will also get a special feature in a TV commercial, it'll be a 30-second ad showing key scenes from the film where it is shown alongside Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company, says “we expect great marketing impact from this collaboration. This exciting film and the two vehicles’ inclusion in key moments of the storyline played by the main characters will exhilarate the minds of millions of viewers around the world.”



Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third part of the current trilogy by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).