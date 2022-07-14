Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner debuts with extended range

Hyundai Motor Company launched the eagerly awaited Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner with a digital world premiere film.

As the new model in the brand’s Ioniq all-electric lineup, the electrified streamliner features an array of advanced technologies, personalised space and extended range.

The Ioniq 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km (based on a 77.4-kWh battery with RWD motor option and 18-inch tires), as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

It also has what may be Hyundai’s most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as dual colour ambient lighting, speed sync lighting, EV performance tune-up and electric active sound design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, says the “Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs.”

“The Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.”

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels.

“Ioniq 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential,” says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company.

“The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.”

Ioniq 6’s personalised driving experience is enhanced by the EV performance tune-up system, which allows the driver to adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

It's available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer.

The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The vehicle also boasts an impressive energy consumption rate. The energy consumption of the 53-kWh standard battery with 18-inch tire and RWD motor option is estimated to be under 14 kWh/100 km, according to WLTP. This makes the Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.

Ioniq 6’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With a 350-kW charger, the vehicle can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Like the Ioniq 5 before it, the 6 provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects.

V2L is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

The car features a modular touchscreen dashboard that integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster.

The Ioniq 6 comes in 12 exterior colour options, and four choices for the interior. It has all relevant safety features and connectivity abilities, such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.

The Ioniq 6 is slated to begin production in the third quarter of 2022. The market launch schedule will be announced later.