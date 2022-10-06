Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers 614 kilometres of range per charge

Hyundai Motor Company announced that the upcoming Ioniq 6 will deliver 614 km of all-electric range per charge (WLTP).

Hyundai hopes this will help to ease range anxiety, saying that its commitment to developing advanced battery technology enables stress-free driving performance and long range.

The car is also capable of 800V ultra-fast charging, from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

Ioniq 6’s all-electric range performance is made possible in large part by Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated architecture for EVs, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and the electrified streamliner’s ultra-low wind resistance.

The car is designed with aerodynamics in mind, to ensure its driving range is maximised.

It features multiple design elements, such as an active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers, to enhance Ioniq 6’s aerodynamic performance. The wheel gap reducers aim to minimise the empty space between the front bumper and tires to improve aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells. This enables the electrified streamliner to provide a longer wheelbase while simultaneously overcoming the aerodynamics challenges caused by its short front overhang

With WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km, Ioniq 6 will be one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles (EV) on the market when it goes on sale later this year in select markets in Europe and next year in New Zealand.