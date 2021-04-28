Hyundai Kona N revealed as family-friendly crossover for track days

The words 'enthusiast' and 'small SUV' don't usually belong in the same sentence, but Hyundai has given one good reason why they should coexist in harmony.

This reason was revealed overnight in the form of the Kona N, which is the first SUV in Hyundai's line-up to get given a full 'N' treatment, and has come out looking like a family-friendly version of the Veloster N.

At the business end of the Kona N, it gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that makes 206kW and 392Nm. If that wasn't enough, an extra 7kW can be unlocked for a short period of time via the 'N Grin Shift Function.'

Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It will hit 100km/h in just 5.5 seconds with launch control engaged, and will top out at 240km/h.

To manage the power evenly, this Kona N gets a limited-slip differential. It also gets a set of 19-inch wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli rubber, and a set of performance brakes. All up, this high-riding hot hatch tips the scales at 1,500kg.

On the inside, Hyundai wanted to give the Kona N a 'racing game-inspired' feel, so the HUD layout and performance readouts in the 10-inch infotainment system reflects this.

Like BMW M cars, drivers are able to engage 'N' mode via the two tabs located on the steering wheel. Hitting the red 'NGS' button will engage N Grin Mode, which is sure to leave a grin on your face, according to Hyundai.

Arguably the coolest feature of this Kona N is 'N Road Sense' which will reportedly look for double-curved road signs, and recommend that the driver switch it into 'N' mode. Considering that this system works off the same software that reads speed signs, we find it rather amusing.

According to Hyundai, we can expect to see the Kona N land in New Zealand during the second half of 2021, with local pricing a specification confirmed closer to the date.