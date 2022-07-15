Hyundai Motor’s N brand unveils two rolling lab concepts

Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N sub-brand is revealing its electrification vision to demonstrate the company’s commitment to future-focused zero-emissions technologies.

RN22e and N Vision 74 are inspirational examples of N’s electrification vision. These two ‘rolling lab’ concepts demonstrate Hyundai Motor’s ambition to become a leader in the zero-emissions future.

Hyundai Motor’s ‘rolling labs’ are where it tests and verifies the company’s advanced technologies to apply them to future production models.

RN22e melds the all-new IONIQ 6 and the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), while setting a new standard in high-performance EVs. Meanwhile, N Vision 74 combines EV technology with an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system, making it Hyundai N’s first hydrogen hybrid rolling lab to explore ‘driving fun’ in the electrification era.

“RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles,” says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. This unique approach makes us ready for the challenges of the future by empowering us to push ourselves to the limit.”

Both RN22e and N Vision 74 will continue to be tested and verified by Hyundai’s engineers, so future N road cars can be equipped with their advanced technologies.

RN22e offers a racetrack-ready performance by refining and optimizing Hyundai’s market-leading E-GMP and packaging it in an Ioniq 6-based streamliner design.

As Hyundai N’s first rolling lab based on E-GMP, RN22e shows the electrified N brand’s vision and direction while opening the possibility of a high-performance EV model in the future. The concept received its name because it is the rolling lab of the N brand developed in 2022 with EV performance.

To enhance RN22e’s racetrack capability, N focused on cooling and braking to enhance endurance. RN22e provides track-optimized settings to let customers enjoy the circuit without derating.

Having four-piston monoblock callipers and a 400-mm hybrid disc allows RN22e to withstand the weight of its power electric (PE) system. In addition, Hyundai N will use RN22e to study how to deliver dynamic movement with regen-braking that precisely controls yaw and corner attacks.

Inspired by Hyundai Motor’s heritage, N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid rolling lab that underlines the company’s leadership in sustainable performance technology.

N Vision 74 is inspired by both technology and design, rooted in N’s sustainable vision announced in 2015 and Hyundai’s passion for high performance since 1974.

In terms of design, N Vision 74 pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, which was developed by the legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro.

The concept was then built into prototypes for Hyundai’s first production sports car. Although it could not reach production in the end, the daring attitude set the tone for the entire company.

N Vision 74 inherited the pure surface, the dynamic proportioned profile and the unique B pillar from the 1974 Pony Coupe concept. Hyundai’s design heritage meets the electrification era with high performance to shape N Vision 74. In addition, Parametric Pixel lighting provides a futuristic flourish.

“N Vision 74’s future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept,” says SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Centre.

N Vision 74 is also inspired by the concept car Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo, which was unveiled in 2015 with the launch of the N brand to envision the future of hydrogen-based high performance.

The high-performance technology is fully integrated into the design to fulfil the FCEV’s heat management requirements. With such functional aesthetics, N Vision 74 explores the balance between state-of-the-art technology and iconic design.

Along with long-range and fast refuelling capabilities, N Vision 74 guarantees driving fun with a sustainable power source via the application of cutting-edge technologies.

More details about N’s electrification vision with RN22e and N Vision 74 are on ‘Hyundai N Worldwide’ YouTube channel.