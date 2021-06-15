Hyundai New Zealand confirms pricing for the all-electric IONIQ 5

Hard on the heels of the government's Clean Car programme announcement, Hyundai New Zealand has revealed pricing for its new futuristic-looking IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, Hyundai has managed to slip the base model IONIQ 5 just beneath the $80,000 threshold, meaning that buyers will be able to claim back the full $8,625 rebate upon purchase.

In total, Hyundai will sell six IONIQ 5 models in New Zealand, with a choice of two powertrains and two batteries, although it's worth noting that only the base model gets the smaller battery.

Coming in at $79,990, the IONIQ 5 58 kWh 2WD represents the entry-point into the range, and will travel 370km according to WLTP testing. In this model, power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, and it will hit 100km/h in 8.5 seconds.

Next up in the range is the 72.6 kWh Extended Range 2WD, which is $10,000 more expensive, but Hyundai quotes a range of 470km off a single charge. This model is also rear-wheel drive, and it will hit 100km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Like the rest of Hyundai's line-up, the IONIQ 5 gets both Elite and Limited variants on top of these models, and the range-topping IONIQ 5 72.6 kWh Limited AWD comes in at $112,990.

This top model will get added efficiency from a solar roof, which will supply charge for heating and air conditioning. Hyundai's SmartSense safety system comes standard across the range, as well as fast charging capabilities.

“Since announcing we would bring Ioniq 5 to New Zealand we have had a flood of enquiries and pre-orders, so it’s great to finally be in a position to announce specifications and price to our dealer network and customers,” says Andy Sinclair, Hyundai New Zealand General Manager.

“The IONIQ 5 is a really exciting addition to our existing EV line-up. We’re proud to be able to give Kiwis more choice when it comes to going electric.”