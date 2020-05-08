Hyundai New Zealand opens up a 'Virtual Showroom'

As New Zealand moves through the different Covid-19 alert levels, local vehicle dealerships are having to adapt and come up with methods to keep business going.

Hyundai New Zealand recently revealed its 'Virtual Showroom' initiative, were customers interested in purchasing a vehicle can receive a full tour of the car from the comfort of their own home.

Whilst Kiwis are restricted in their movements and encouraged to stay at home, Hyundai’s Virtual Showroom offers a solution for people who are keen to learn more about our vehicles,” says Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair.

Open between the regular working hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, customers can book in a time on the Hyundai NZ website, then receive a 30-minute tour at the hands of a product specialist.

Customers can choose vehicles from the full Hyundai line-up in New Zealand, and tours go as in-depth as the customer wishes.

"From guiding through the multimedia centre on the Tucson, to how to charge the Kona Electric, or fold the rear seats of the 7-seater Santa Fe. It might even be possible to listen to the crackle of the i30 N."

"Customers can expect to receive a personalised and detailed walkaround of their chosen vehicle. It’s the same experience they would receive if visiting a physical showroom, the only difference is they don’t need to leave the comfort and safety of their home”, Mr Sinclair adds.

If you want to check out Hyundai's Virtual Showroom, click here.