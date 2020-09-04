Hyundai reveals a radical new look for the 2021 Tucson

Just a couple of months ago, Hyundai surprised the world by revealing a drastically different Santa Fe with a "fanged" front end, and when we thought the Korean brand couldn't get any crazier with styling, the new Tucson is teased.

At first, most assumed that this was simply a concept render, with Hyundai spitballing ideas, but since the pictures were released, it has been confirmed that this is what the new Tucson will look like.

Will a grille looking like something that's come out of Tron, Hyundai are calling the daytime running lights "Parametric Hidden Lights," and the fact that they can be hidden is the coolest aspect of this SUV.

When these DRLs are turned off, they perfectly blend into the jewel-styled grille. It's also worth noting the simlarities of this grille and Master Chief's Helmet from the Halo franchise.

At the rear, the wacky styling continues with a light feature spanning the width of the tailgate, and two vertical lights dropping from it on each side. The extra little horizontal lights coming from the taillights are a great addition.

According to the Korean brand, this new Tucson will be the first in the compact SUV class to be offered in both short and long-wheelbase versions. Something that has been proven to appeal to the Chinese market.

On the inside, this Tucson looks just as futuristic, with an extremely simplistic approach taken to the cabin technology. This "dual-cockpit" allows both the driver and passenger to access the large touchscreen infotainment display in the dash, and a digital gauge cluster sits behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel.

This new Tucson is set to be revealed in full in a couple of weeks, and hopefully the Korean brand also announces the highly-anticipated Tucson N.