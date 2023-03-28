Hyundai reveals extremely cool new Sonata. Except it's not for us...

To add yet another entry to the list of reasons why we wish new car buyers in New Zealand bought more sedans and less SUVs: Hyundai has just revealed the facelifted Sonata and, well, look at it!

Hyundai had already transformed the Sonata from the blandly generic mid-size sedan that it was for the first seven generations of its life into something dynamic and aggressive looking for the 8th-gen car launched in 2019, but the newly revealed facelift takes that to a whole new level, mainly thanks to the addition of the full-width "Seamless Horizon Lamp" LED lighting set up that first appeared on the Staria van and more recently on the new Kona.

Hyundai describes the refreshed Sonata with all sorts of flowery language, saying that it "accentuates its distinctive image with an N Line-based exterior design that conveys sports coupe style with a long hood, low front-end and fastback roof line", but basically: it looks sexy.

The horizontal front-end layout that integrates Hyundai’s signature lighting, hidden headlamps, wide grille and air intake bring a more dynamic and aggressive appearance, while at the rear, the new taillights further emphasise the wide, sporty stance.

The interior has been fully revamped as well, with a panoramic curved display up front that combines both a 12.3-inch driver information cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system in a "modern and simple" dashboard layout that emphasises the horizontal lines for what Hyundai says is an "expanded sense of space."

The Sonata now also gets a column-type shift-by-wire controller behind the steering wheel to create more space in the centre console area.

While full details are yet to be revealed, it is likely that the refreshed Sonata will carry over the current car's engines, which includes a number of four-cylinder petrol engines (ranging from 1.5-litres to 2.5-litres depending on the market) and a pair of hybrids, both with a 2.0-litre four and either a 1.62kWh battery (HEV) or a 9.8kWh battery (PHEV).

Of course, none of that matters to us because Hyundai doesn't sell the Sonata here anymore because Kiwis love SUVs so much, however our lucky cousins over the ditch will be getting it, as it is currently available over there in 2.5-litre turbo N Line form.

All is not lost for sedan lovers, however, as the almost-as-sexy all-electric Ioniq 6 streamliner will be here soon, with pre-orders open and with prices starting from a Clean Car rebate-scoring $79,990 drive away for the entry model with the smallest 53kWh battery, modest 111kW/350Nm single-motor rear-drive and in the most basic specification.

The more powerful 168kW/350Nm mid-spec version with a larger 77kWh battery costs $94,990, while the Elite adds more equipment to the same powertrain for $104,990 and topping the range is the $124,990 Limited, which is the only model available with dual-motor AWD and pumps out 239kW/605Nm.