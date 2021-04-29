Hyundai's all-new Kona Electric lands in NZ with more range

Just yesterday, Hyundai introduced the world to the Kona N, which was unveiled as a high-riding hot hatch for those of us who want some performance from their small SUV.

Now the Korean brand has whipped the covers off a different type of Kona, one that's power exclusively by batteries, and won't make any of the obnoxious noises that the N will make.

Click here to view all Hyundai Kona listings on DRIVEN

We're talking about the Series Two Kona Electric, which has already landed in Hyundai New Zealand showrooms, and is set to do battle with the Tesla Model 3 and the Kia Niro in the electric sphere.

“Since launching the ground-breaking Kona Electric in 2018 it’s been a popular choice of EV here in New Zealand for both private and fleet buyers,” says Hyundai New Zealand general manager Andy Sinclair.

“Additional standard safety, connectivity and convenience features ensure an even better driving experience in the 2021 model. Kona Electric continues to deliver one of the best all-electric driving ranges of any electric car.”

This updated Kona Electric brings with it some more range from the 64kWh battery. It will now cover 484km on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle, compared to the current model's 449km.

This not only gives it the best range in its class, but Hyundai has also revealed some impressive charging times for it. When connected to a 100kW charger, it will go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 47 minutes.

The Series Two Kona Electric gets a 150kW/395Nm electric motor, which will offer the instant torque we've come to expect from electric vehicles.

In terms of pricing, the base grade gets a $1,000 increase over the last model, moving up to $79,990. While the Elite model stays the same at $85,990.