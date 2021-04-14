Hyundai's futuristic Staria minivan confirmed for NZ

Over the last decade or so, the rise in popularity of the SUV has meant that traditional sedans have fallen by the wayside, as has the automotive icon that is the minivan.

Honda and Kia sell the only remaining minivans on the market in New Zealand in the form of the Odyssey and the Carnival these days, but this might be set to change with the introduction of the Staria.

Just recently, Hyundai whipped the covers off this new 'Purpose Built Vehicle' (PBV), which features a futuristic aesthetic that doesn't look like anything else currently offered on the market.

At the front, the Staria gets a bold grille with headlights embedded on each side, and a light bar that sits above. At the rear, it gets a tail light arrangement that's just as modern as the front.

While it might not look like it, it's worth noting that this Staria is quite a unit. It's got a wheelbase of 3.2 metres, and a full length of 5.2, making it longer than Volkswagen's California.

Buyers will be able to customise the interior of their Staria, and have the option of choosing between two and eleven seats. Like the Palisade, the premium version of this minivan is offered with just seven seats.

In terms of engine options, the first offered will be a turbodiesel 2.2-litre that pumps out 129kW and 431Nm of torque. If this Staria makes it to New Zealand, we doubt that we'd get the same manual and auto transmission options that the rest of the world gets.

The other engine that will be introduced later is a 3.5-litre Smartstream unit making 199kW and 331Nm.

Hyundai New Zealand have confirmed that we will be getting the Staria minivan later on this year. Full pricing and availability will be revealed closer to the launch date.