Hyundai's updated i30 N features more power and a new transmission

While it isn't the fastest hot hatch on the market, Hyundai's little i30 N burst onto the scene with a wild soundtrack, awesome driving dynamics, and a manual transmission back in 2018.

Despite everyone's love for the manual, the lack of a double-clutch transmission was obvious compared to its competitors, so with this facelift, the Korean brand has finally addressed those concerns.

Click here to view all Hyundai i30 listings on DRIVEN

According to Hyundai, this new i30 N has been enhanced with a focus on performance, with the biggest change being the addition of the optional N DCT gearbox.

Other additions around the place include new lightweight seats, a set of 19-inch wheels, and a plethora of new infotainment and safety tech on the inside.

“Since its market debut in 2017, the Hyundai N original high-performance car has received multiple outstanding reviews and awards. Drivers seeking maximum fun-to-drive on the road as well as on the track, now receive an even wider range of performance and design features, with the new Hyundai i30 N,” said a Hyundai executive.

Styling-wise, the hot hatch has been brought up to date with Hyundai's current design language. Thin angular headlights and a snarling grille now sits at the front, and sleek rear end has replaced the old one.

In terms of performance, this 2021 i30 N uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that makes 206kW and 392Nm of torque with the optional performance pack. This power is sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual, or an eight-speed DCT.

With the performance pack installed, this i30 N will hit 100km/h in 5.7-seconds, which is a 0.2-second increase over the out-going model.

To bring the i30 N up to modern safety standards, Hyundai has given it the latest SmartSense tech, which includes everything that you'd expect a car to have in 2020.

Hyundai's new hot hatch is set to go on sale in Europe in early 2021, with the rest of the world following closely behind.