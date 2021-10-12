Hyundai Staria Kinder: The worlds best looking school bus?

Kids in South Korea are arriving to school in the new Hyundai Staria Kinder school bus.

Kinder being the German word for children, the standard Staria exterior has been updated slightly to include light bars to the front and rear of the roof. There's also a small swing-out stop sign near the the drivers door. The bus also takes up the classic, American school bus, high-vis shade of yellow.

The bus is available with either 11 or 15 seats, all with adjustable seat belts to fit kids of all different shapes and sizes. There's also a seat belt minder system which alerts the driver if a student isn't wearing theirs correctly.

There are a bundle of other safety features too, like front collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, and rear cross-traffic collision prevention.

The 11-seater Staria Kinder bus is available for 34.78 million won (around $41,911 NZD), and the 15-seater is 37.41 million won (around $45,080 NZD).

Word on the street is this is the worlds best looking school bus, what do you think?