Hyundai teases the 2021 Santa Fe's bold new look

Generally, a car's lifecycle includes a couple of facelifts before a manufacturer looks to refresh the model completely, but for some reason, Hyundai is already well into replacing the current-generation Santa Fe.

Whether it's down to underwhelming sales figures, or the current model's inability to move into electrification, but the Korean brand has already revealed a teaser for the next-generation SUV, set to release during 2021.

While Hyundai only revealed the revised front end of the Santa Fe in the teaser, saying that it's a radical change is an understatement. The SUV looks to be getting even more aggressive-looking.

The biggest update here are the headlights, that are split in two, and flow into a pair of daytime running lights. It's hard to tell if these are connected or not, but they look to flow behind the bumper panel.

Other than the headlights, the revised grille contains a set of circular sensors below the headlights that are reportedly going to be used for radar cruise control.

Alongside featuring an all-new look, this next Santa Fe is said to be based on a third-generation vehicle platform that is lighter and more flexibly configured.

According to Hyundai, this new platform “allows for significant improvements in performance, handling and safety.” It is also said to allow for the introduction of electrification to the Santa Fe, something that hasn't previously been implemented.

Both hybrid and plug-in hybrid options will be available, alongside a range of traditional petrol-powered options.

More information about this next-generation Santa Fe will be revealed in the coming weeks.