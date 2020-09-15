Hyundai unveils a bold new look for the 2021 Tucson

With a front end that looks more Star Wars than it does family SUV, Hyundai has whipped the covers off the next-generation Tucson, and as a recent teaser suggested, it shares almost nothing with the outgoing model.

For this fourth-generation Tucson, Hyundai has gone to town making sure that everything aligns with the Korean brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, something that we've already seen on the 2021 Santa Fe.

It is this design language that led to the drastic exterior changes across the SUV, including the Parametric Hidden Lights in the grille, and the slatted taillight that spans the width of the tailgate.

Along the side, there are sharp angles that accentuate the wide wheel arches, and the angular wheels beneath them. At the rear, a wiper sits behind the roof spoiler, and curiously, the badge is embedded in the rear window.

On the inside, Hyundai hasn't taken a much more minimalistic approach, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking pride of place in the dash. This is flanked by a digital gauge cluster, and beneath it is the gear selector that looks to be comprised of buttons.

An ambient lighting system is another aspect of this new Tucson that pushes it more into the premium segment, as does the wireless charging pad beneath the air conditioning controls.

In terms of engines, this Tucson will be availible with three options, starting in base form with a 2.5-litre petrol engine that makes 139kW and 247Nm. Moving up specs will get you a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine that can be had in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions with up to 170kW and 250Nm.

This new Tucson will go on sale in Korea later this month, will international sales starting in the first half of 2021.