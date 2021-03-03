Hyundai unveils its smallest hybrid SUV yet

Just when we thought that Hyundai's SUV line-up couldn't add any extra models, the Korean brand goes and slots another one in below the Kona.

Dubbed the Bayon, this SUV sounds like it's exclusive to European markets, meaning that its rivals such as the Ford Puma, Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Juke, won't have anything to worry about in NZ.

Given that this Hyundai was designed with the European market in mind, it makes sense that it's named after the capital of France’s picturesque Basque Country, and is pronounced 'Bye-Onn'.

Like a lot of small SUVs, this Bayon sits on the chassis of a supermini that has been around for a few years now - the i20. Because of this foundation, the Bayon is only offered in front-wheel drive.

On the inside, the Bayon shares an interior that's almost identical to an i20, but with a little more space. It gets a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, and the choice of an 8-inch or 10-.25-inch infotainment system.

When it comes to engines, buyers get the choice of two turbocharged 1.0-litre options. Peak power between these two options sits at 87kW and 172Nm of torque.

To land inline with strict European emissions standards, it also gets a 48V mild hybrid system. Both manual and automatic transmission options are also standard.

Right now, it looks like there aren't any plans to bring the Bayon down under, but considering it is being built in a right-hand drive layout, this isn't off the cards.