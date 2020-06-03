Hyundai unveils the fresh-faced 2021 Santa Fe

Just last week, Hyundai released a picture supposedly showing the new Santa Fe's front fascia. While it was an official release, internet users were sceptical considering that the brand's SUV was only recently refreshed.

It turns out that the release was 110% real, as Hyundai has just revealed the new Santa Fe in full, complete with the 'fanged' front fascia that was teased last week. It's fair to say that it looks a lot less intimidating in regular light, though.

While it may look similar to the outgoing model, Hyundai has revealed that this Santa Fe is sitting on a completely different platform, one that the brand has previously used for other new models.

Starting at the front, a new wide grille is filled with mesh and is flanked by the large headlights. In line with other Hyundai models, the "angry" indicators sit on top of this assembly.

Like most European brands, Hyundai has linked the tail lights with a light bar that runs across the tailgate. You'll also spot the large reflector running across the revised rear bumper.

This new platform that the Santa Fe is sitting on is said to bring “significant improvements in collision safety.” According to Hyundai, this is due to the multi-load path structure, hot stamping, and the integration of a super high-tensile steel plate.

On the inside, the Santa Fe's cabin has been radically overhauled. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster handles the driver's information, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system takes pride of place on the dash.

The centre console has also been radically updated, with a circular shifter that incorporates buttons as opposed to the usual lever.

This 2021 Santa Fe will be the first to offer both hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. This is reportedly also down to the updated platform.

It has been confirmed that this new Santa Fe will land in New Zealand and Australia in the second half of this year, but pricing and model specs are yet to be confirmed.