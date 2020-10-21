Iconic American brand Hummer returns as all-electric 'Supertruck'

Back in the late 2000s, General Motors found itself in a bit of hot water with the Hummer fans after releasing the H3, which turned out to be an incredibly diluted version of the once great off-road SUV.

Unsurprisingly, the Hummer brand was retired following this questionable H3, but GM has decided to bring it back again, but this time the badge sits on what they like to call the "world's first electric supertruck".

Starting at the business end of the truck, the top-spec model features a tri-motor set-up that pumps out a massive 1000HP (735kW) and a monumental total torque figure of 15,700Nm.

This allows the "supertruck" to hit 100km/h from a standing start in just three seconds, which is a performance figure that shouldn't be possible with a truck of this stature.

As a successor to the incredibly capable H1 Hummer, the HeV has been loaded with smart features that make off-roading easy. These include the 'CrabWalk' function which will turn all four wheels in a single direction, and its ability to do a "tank turn", where the left and right wheels will turn in different directions, allowing it to spin on the spot.

On top of this, the air suspension system features an "extract mode" which will raise the truck six inches (149mm) above its standard ride height to tackle extreme conditions.

When it comes to the tarmac, it's loaded with GM's latest Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech which allows for hands-free driving on over 321,869km of compatible highways in America and Canada.

Featuring the "Ultium" battery, the Hummer can reportedly cover over 563km on a single charge, and when it comes to charging, the 350kW capacity allows a user to achieve 161km worth of range off a quick 10-minute charge.

We highly doubt that GMSV will be converting these bad boys to right-hand drive, so we'll probably never be seeing one in New Zealand. Over in America, this launch edition is priced from $170,000, placing it at the premium end of the truck market.