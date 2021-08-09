Iconic Ford GT40 replica from Ford V Ferrari heads to auction

As one of the biggest car-related movies of the past decade, Ford V Ferrari has cemented itself alongside flicks like Rush in Hollywood history.

Not only did it bring fame to the legendary driver that was Ken Miles, but it also thrust Ford's iconic GT40 into the spotlight, elevating its status among enthusiasts and films buffs alike.

Click here to view all Ford listings on DRIVEN

As you would imagine, no genuine GT40s were used during the filming of the movie, but instead, eight replicas were commissioned and used as stunt cars.

Out of these eight cars, just one was built to be road-legal, and that very car is the one coming up for auction in September through Mecum Auctions.

You'll recognise this red Ford as the one that played the role of Dan Gurney's GT40 in the movie. It was featured both in the Le Mans scene, and in the Daytona scene after being resprayed to #88.

Built by Race Car Replicas in Michigan, this replica is as close as you can get to a real Le Mans race car. Not only does it have a full race-spec interior, but the mechanicals have been finished to an impressive spec.

It gets a mid-mounted 5.7-litre V8 engine which sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed transaxle. You'll also notice that it's sitting on a set of beefy 295 wide tyres, which provide sufficient traction.

Given that this was just a stunt car, there's no guarantee that any of the stars got behind the wheel of this beast at any point. And as 'camera cars' are the ones that spend most of the time on screen, these stunt cars are the ones that get driven hard.

While there isn't a price listed on this auction, we can imagine that it will end up going for more than $600,000 when the hammer drops.