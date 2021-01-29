Iconic Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth racer emerges for sale online

When it comes to iconic Australian race cars, things like the countless V8-powered Ford Falcons or Peter Brock's HDT Commodores come to mind, but what about the ones with a bit of British heritage?

While most Ford Sierra Cosworth racers were assembled over in England before making their way down under, what you're looking at here is a completely Australian-built Cossy, and one of the last of its kind.

Widely regarded as the best Sierra racing chassis ever built, this was the last of the five cars built by the renowned Frank Gardner and Jim Stone for the Longhurst B&H Racing Team.

Right off the bat, this RS500 set a new lap record around Bathurst, but after just one season it was sold off as Longhurst decided to return to racing BMWs. It was raced at the Bathurst 1000 in 1991 and 1992 by Brian Bolwell, but was retired after just 11 races.

Carey McMahon then took ownership of the car, and decided to race it in a series of heritage events where it saw great success. After a reasonably big spill, McMahon retired it from racing, and the RS500 underwent a full restoration.

Like all Sierra RS500 models, this car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that was wound well past the 400kW mark for races. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

This example is currently listed for sale over in England through racecarsdirect.com.

As you'd expect, a piece of motorsport history like this doesn't come cheap, and it has an asking price of £250,000, which equals around $500,000 in New Zealand.