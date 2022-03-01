Iconic Holdens sell for unbelievable amounts at auction

Not one, but two classic Holdens broke records over the weekend, selling for unbelievable amounts.

The cars in question were the 1 of 1 Prototype Holden survivor car VH SL/E Commodore and a 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe.

Both cars sold for record-breaking amounts for Australian auction, with the 1 of 1 Holden VH SL/E Commodore selling for $115,833 NZD and the 1968 Holden HK Monaro for $353,934 NZD (based on current exchange rates).

The unrestored 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe has most of its original paint, the interior is completely untouched and it still has the car’s owner’s manual. On top of this the Monaro still wears the number plates from when it was first registered and comes with all the paperwork and receipts from over its life.

Painted in “Silver Mink” the Monaro has 57,593 miles (92,687km) on the clock and is powered by a 5.4-litre V8 petrol engine making 186kW.

The HK Monaro 327 GTS has deep motorsport routes. It was responsible for Holden’s first victory in the 1968 Bathurst 500 – the precursor to the modern-day Bathurst 1000.

“This is an iconic vehicle that all Aussies love and it will only continue to increase in value as they become harder to find,” says Lloyds Auctions head of operations, Lee Hames.

“This auction just proves that the value in classic cars is still going up and people are classifying them as an investment for the future and today the amount of sales would be one of our highest percentages selling under the hammer during the LIVE auction,” says Hames.

“As we have seen in recent years, results consistently show that Australian classic vehicles that are in original condition, of limited build number, has a steel bumper, celebrity affiliation or significant provenance just continue to grow in value, and we have seen that here in today’s auction,” he continued.