Iconic 'Mad Max: Fury Road' car collection to fetch a fortune

As one of the most iconic car-related movies in modern times, Max Mad: Fury Road was a cult classic from the very start with incredible vehicles and insane stunts to match.

While Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy put on a convincing show, the incredible vehicles of this dystopian future were the ones that stole the show, and now you have the chance to own them.

Offered up for tender by Australian auction house Lloyds, the Mad Max: Fury Road collection consists of 13 bespoke vehicles that all had their time in the spotlight.

Most notable is the 'Razor Cola' which is the 1973 Ford Falcon BX Coupe that took the role of the reborn Interceptor.

"Recently salvaged along with the full-life Max, the XB Interceptor has been resurrected in the crucible of the Citadel, jacked up on off-road rails and supersized wheels, double-aspirated V8 blower now topped by a skull," the listing reads.

Another star included in the auction is the War Rig, which is an incredible mash-up of a tanker truck, a hot rod, and a Volkswagen Beetle of all things. It was the vehicle of choice for the movie's antagonist; Furiosa.

"Mutant lovechild of semi-trailer and hot rod, twin V8’s end-to-end, 6 wheel-drive, eighteen-wheeled leviathan charged with the barter of fluids and firearms that binds the three city-states of the Wasteland in a tenuous alliance."

All thirteen of these vehicles are currently on the Lloyds website, and "Expressions of Madness" are welcome.

While it would be a shame to split this collection up, a potential buyer would need a rather large garage, so spreading out the collection is a likely outcome.