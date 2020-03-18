Iconic Subaru WRX driven by Possum Bourne and Colin McRae to fetch a fortune

Those in the market for a million-dollar Subaru from the 90s will most likely be looking at the elusive 22B models which have gained value from their rarity, but this WRX tells a completely different story.

This WRX was once piloted by the two of the best drivers to ever race in the World Rally Championship, but as you will know, both Possum Bourne and Colin McRae have since passed away.

Chassis L555STE was built by Prodrive and driven by numerous drivers throughout its stint on the WRC circuit. Most notably and successfully by Bourne who won two times in it, and McRae with one victory.

Throughout 1994, Bourne drove the WRX a total of five times, and got on the podium at three of these events. He came fourth at Rally Australia with it, and wasn't able to finish Rally New Zealand after crashing out.

While Colin McRae only piloted this car at one official rally, he managed to secure a win back in 1993 at the Memorial Bettega in Italy. This was the car's third official outing.

According to the listing on tradeuniquecars.com, the car has still got the same 2.0-litre turbocharged flat-four engine that it raced with all those years ago. The car looks to have been somewhat restored thanks to the immaculate bodywork.

​The asking price is $1.5 million, and we wouldn't expect to see a car this iconic go for any less than that. If you are interested in adding this to your collection, click here to view the listing.